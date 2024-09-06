Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 3,374 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

