Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $37,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

