Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 115.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 67.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.57 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

