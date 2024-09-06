Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

