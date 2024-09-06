Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

MLM opened at $506.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.