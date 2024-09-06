Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,460,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,330,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EDV stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

