Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.