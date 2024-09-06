RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RTX. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $119.63 on Friday. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

