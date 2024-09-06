Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $398.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

