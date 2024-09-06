Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $418.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $416.00 to $418.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $483.33.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $398.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

