Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

