Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 22.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $58.24 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

