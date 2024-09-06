Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.57

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.57 and traded as high as C$30.00. Saputo shares last traded at C$29.76, with a volume of 504,135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8075995 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. In related news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Insiders have bought 15,111 shares of company stock valued at $450,474 over the last 90 days. 42.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

