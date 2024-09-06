Sara Kenkare-Mitra Sells 13,926 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alector Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alector by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alector by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,148,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 75,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Alector by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

