Saurabh Saha Sells 17,646 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $6.66 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,645,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,573 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clarivate by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,807,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,457,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,576,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.