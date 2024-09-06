SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

SBAC opened at $233.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

