Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Down 0.9%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.66 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.66 ($1.17). Approximately 5,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 43,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.18).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.37. The firm has a market cap of £74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,433.00 and a beta of -0.13.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

