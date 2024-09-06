Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

