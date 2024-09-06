Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

