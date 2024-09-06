Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

