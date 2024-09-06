Scott McMillan Purchases 18,554 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZGet Free Report) insider Scott McMillan acquired 18,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,249.98 ($36,224.48).

Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

About Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

