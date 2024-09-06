Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25. 9,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 301,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Semilux International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Semilux International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Semilux International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

