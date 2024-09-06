Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $83.09 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

