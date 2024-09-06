Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 600,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

