Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.23. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

