Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.14. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,037,414 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

