Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 7.5%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 10,138,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 5,097,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £37.73 million, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

