Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.91). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 3,258 shares.
Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Shore Capital Group Company Profile
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Capital Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.