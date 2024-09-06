Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

NYSE NX opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $823.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

