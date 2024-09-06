Sigmund Cornelius Purchases 7,500 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,718.75.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$13.23 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.33 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.11.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

