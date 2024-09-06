Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.74 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

