Signaturefd LLC Sells 895 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

