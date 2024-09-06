Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

