Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $125,536,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $151.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

