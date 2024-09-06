Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $364.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.34.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

