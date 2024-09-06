Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.