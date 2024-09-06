Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

