Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,722 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

