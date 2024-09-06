Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total transaction of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG opened at $1,329.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

