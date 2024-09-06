Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,541 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

