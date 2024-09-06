Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,820 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,168 shares of company stock valued at $44,094,621. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Shares of MRNA opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

