Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 586,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 135,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

