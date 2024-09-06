Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

