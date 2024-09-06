Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $76.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

