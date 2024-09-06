Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ROP stock opened at $554.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

