Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,120,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.