Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Insider Activity

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.