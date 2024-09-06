Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.7 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.