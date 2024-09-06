Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

