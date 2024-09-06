Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

